Birdcord Voltage Converter Cables Allow You to Power Your Pedalboard Via USB

Austrian company Songbird FX has unveiled its new Birdcord USB voltage converter cables.

Available in four different formats, the Birdcord converts 5V USB into 6V, 9V, 12V or 18V DC voltage via a circuit hidden in the USB plug. This means that the Birdcord can be used with any musical device that features a DC jack and a power draw of less than nine watts.

Birdcords can also be combined with USB power banks, so no need for power outlets!

Each Birdcord costs around $19.

You can get them directly from songbirdfx.com.