Blackstar Amps Announces Special Edition HT Club 40 Deluxe

Blackstar has unveiled the HT Club 40 Deluxe.

The Deluxe is covered in black basket weave tolex with cream piping and black Artisan fret and comes with Celestion's A-Type speaker.

The HT Club 40 Deluxe is equipped with two channels and four footswitchable modes. Each channel features an independent voice switch. The three-band EQ is augmented by the Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) and additional features like digital reverb, emulated output and effects loop round out the amplifier.

The HT Club 40 Deluxe will be available in August for $699.99.

To find out more, visit blackstaramps.com.