Boss Announces New GT-1000 Guitar Effects Processor

Boss has announced its new GT-1000 guitar effects processor. The new processor is the first-ever guitar multi-effects processor with 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit/96 kHz internal processing.

Driven by Boss' latest custom DSP engine, the GT-1000 includes a wide range of amplifier types, newly built with the comprehensive Tube Logic design approach behind the Katana, Waza, and Blues Cube amplifiers. Also featured is Boss' Augmented Impulse Response Dynamics (AIRD) technology, which came about through the company's research into the complex component interactions in classic guitar amplifiers. AIRD provides new levels of performance when using the GT-1000’s preamps with guitar amps and power amps, and previously unattainable realism in direct recording and full-range monitoring applications.

Inside the GT-1000 is an impressive selection of effects, with BOSS’s Multi-Dimensional Processing (MDP) on board along with advanced modulation, delay, and reverb algorithms from the company's 500-series pedals. Users can configure amps and effects with numerous routing options and enjoy mute-free patch switching and delay/reverb carryover thanks to the DSP engine.

The GT-1000 offers intuitive editing and powerful control with a large display, 10 assignable footswitches, and an onboard expression pedal with toe switch. Via built-in Bluetooth, users can edit and organize GT-1000 sounds wirelessly using dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices.

For more information, stop by boss.info.