Boss Introduces GP-10 Guitar Processor — Instrument Modeling, Instant Altered Tunings, Multi-FX and More

Boss has introduced the GP-10 Guitar Processor.

From the company:

The GP-10 Guitar Processor is an instrument modeling and multi-effects unit that puts an immense range of sound possibilities into the hands of all guitarists.

Driven by Boss’ COSM technology, the GP-10 gives players access to various guitar, bass and synth models, instant tuning changes and a wide selection of world-class amps and effects, all in one compact and affordable device.

In addition to stage performance, the GP-10 is a powerful partner for DAW music production, with unique multi-channel audio capabilities and guitar-to-MIDI conversion via USB.

Equipped with both a 13-pin GK input and a 1/4-inch guitar input, the GP-10 functions as an instrument modeling processor and a powerful multi-effects unit. The multi-effects section features COSM amps and effects derived from the flagship GT-100 Amp Effects Processor, and these can be used with any guitar via a standard 1/4-inch cable. The GK input provides access to both the instrument modeling and multi-effects sections, opening up a universe of sonic exploration for both live playing and studio recording.

When using a GK-compatible pickup with the GP-10, a guitarist can instantly change their instrument’s entire sound and/or tuning with the press of a pedal. Powered by real-time DSP, the GP-10’s modeled sounds are ultra-responsive and highly expressive. They can also be blended with the normal guitar sound, putting an infinite range of tones under the player’s fingers.

Included are classic modeled electric guitars with single coils and humbuckers, as well as steel- and nylon-string acoustics, basses, banjo, resonator, fretless guitar, and even a sitar. The GP-10 also includes an analog-modeled synth engine that powers a super-fat OSC Synth and an emulation of the legendary Roland GR-300 guitar synth.

With any of the GP-10’s modeled instrument sounds, the player is able to change their guitar’s tuning at will, even in the middle of a song. Quick-access presets include many different open tunings, 12-string sounds, and “down” tunings popular with modern metal guitarists. Users can create their own custom tunings as well.

The GP-10 features an onboard USB audio/MIDI interface, letting players capture great amp and effect tones in their DAW with any guitar. But when using a GK pickup, the GP-10 expands production capabilities far beyond any standard guitar processor. For example, it’s possible to record a guitar’s six strings individually on separate tracks, either processed with the GP-10 or captured dry for later processing.

The GP-10 is available by itself (GP-10S), or with an included Roland GK-3 Divided Pickup and 13-pin cable (GP-10GK). The GK-3 allows players to easily add GK compatibility to their favorite guitar with no modification necessary.

For more information, visit BossUS.com.

)