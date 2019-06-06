Breedlove Announces Three New Pursuit Series Acoustic-Electrics

Breedlove Concerto Prairie Burst

Breedlove has announced three new additions to its Pursuit Series of acoustic guitars. The new acoustic-electric models, the Concertina, the Concert and the Concerto, boast myrtlewood bodies in a new Prairie Burst finish, mahogany necks, ebony fretboards and LR Baggs EAS electronics.

The Concert and large-body Concerto feature cutaways, while the smaller body Concertina is a 12-fret to body design.

Breedlove Concert Prairie Burst

All models also feature ebony bridges, tortoise binding and offset dot inlays.

The Concerto is available for $799, the Concert and Concertina for $749.

For more information, head to BreedloveMusic.com.