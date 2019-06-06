Trending

Breedlove Announces Three New Pursuit Series Acoustic-Electrics

Models boast myrtlewood bodies, Prairie Burst finishes, LR Baggs pickups.

Breedlove Concerto Prairie Burst

Breedlove has announced three new additions to its Pursuit Series of acoustic guitars. The new acoustic-electric models, the Concertina, the Concert and the Concerto, boast myrtlewood bodies in a new Prairie Burst finish, mahogany necks, ebony fretboards and LR Baggs EAS electronics.

The Concert and large-body Concerto feature cutaways, while the smaller body Concertina is a 12-fret to body design.

Breedlove Concert Prairie Burst

All models also feature ebony bridges, tortoise binding and offset dot inlays.

The Concerto is available for $799, the Concert and Concertina for $749.

For more information, head to BreedloveMusic.com.