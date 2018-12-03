Caparison Unveils 2019 FX-AM Series Guitars

Caparison Guitars has unveiled its 2019 FX-AM Series of guitars. The new line features three models—the Horus FX-AM, the Dellinger II FX-AM and the Dellinger 7 FX-AM.

All models boast light ash and maple composite bodies, 5-piece maple and walnut neck, ebony fingerboards with Caparison Clock inlays, Hipshot fixed bridges with solid steel saddles, Hipshot locking tuners and Graph Tech Black TUSQ nuts.

Dellinger II FX-AM Dark Black Matt

The Horus FX-AM & Dellinger II FX-AM are priced at $2,549, while the seven-string Dellinger 7 FX-AM is available for $2,799.

For more information, head over to CaparisonGuitars.com.