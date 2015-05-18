Carvin Amplifiers Expands Custom Color Options

Carvin Amplifiers has long offered customers the ability to order bass and guitar amps covered in a handful of different colored vinyl.

Along with standard black and tweed vinyl covering, Carvin Amplifiers expanded to offer customers colors such as red, white, blue and patterns such as Python Snakeskin.

This month sees the addition of even more colors and patterns, bringing the total offering to 18 different colors to choose from. Among the colors now available are two digital camouflage colors, Brown Alligator scale and Blue Python Snakeskin to list a few.

A very classic-looking Seafoam Green and Vintage Bordeaux provide a retro look to any amp or speaker cabinet. Custom-colored amps are delivered in two weeks or less. Order them direct from CarvinAmplifiers.com.