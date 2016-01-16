NAMM 2016: Meet Steve Vai at the Carvin Audio and Amplifiers Booth

Carvin Corporation, the company that helps musicians and audio professionals sound their best through personalized service and quality American-built pro audio and instrument amplifiers, is pleased to announce that guitar legend Steve Vai will be at the Carvin Audio and Amplifiers booth (Hall A # 6590) at the 2016 Winter NAMM show.

Vai will meet fans and sign autographs 2:30 p.m. January 23.

Vai has been playing Carvin amps since the 1980s; today he plays his signature model Carvin Legacy 3 100W 3 channel all-tube guitar amplifier. Carvin Audio and Amplifiers would like to thank Steve for his partnership over the years!

For more about Carvin's Legacy tube amp series, visit carvinaudio.com.

