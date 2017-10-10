Carvin Audio Closes Factory, Will Liquidate Assets

Carvin Audio has announced that—after 70 years in operation—it is closing its San Diego factory and liquidating the entirety of its stock.

In a Facebook post, Carvin wrote "It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Carvin Audio factory will be closing its doors after over 70 years. We are thankful for the many years we've had in this business and the support you all have given us."

"We'd like to thank all of you for your devotion to our gear and championing us live, in the studio, and on social media," the statement continued. "We hope to see our gear live on in your musical lives for many years to come!"

All items on the Carvin Audio website have been marked down by 25 percent, and all sales on items are final.

The future of the company at this moment in time remains uncertain.

Kiesel and Carvin Guitars are unaffected by the closure, and will remain in business as before.