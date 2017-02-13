Carvin Audio Announces Steve Vai Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal

Steve Vai and Carvin Audio have announced the new Steve Vai Legacy Drive preamp pedal. Vai wanted his Legacy tube tone in a format he could pack in a carry-on bag, so Carvin Audio worked with the guitarist to create the new Legacy Drive.

From the company: Take your tone anywhere with the versatility and portability of the Legacy DRIVE pedal.



The Legacy Drive pedal features:

12AX7 TUBE STAGES: The ability to reproduce the true Legacy sound could only come from real 12AX7 tubes, utilizing the full Legacy preamp circuit. The four gain stages and tone stacks are faithfully incorporated, running at the same operating conditions as they do in the full Legacy 100-watt amps.

FULL TONE CONTROL: The passive BASS, MID, TREBLE, and PRESENCE tone controls are the same tube driven tone circuits used in the Legacy amplifiers. The Drive Channel’s PRESENCE control is designed to adjust the “edge” on your sound. Its range allows for warm, thick sounds at lower settings or turn it up to cut through. The Clean Channel’s PRESENCE switch adds sparkling clear highs to clean tones.

SUPERIOR TOUR PERFORMANCE: Precision machined all metal chassis with easy to see recessed control knobs and solid foot switches. Take your tone anywhere you go with this portable preamp pedal.

The Steve Vai Legacy Drive pedal will be available to purchase February 16. Stay tuned for more details and photos.