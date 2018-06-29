Charvel Announces New Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888

Charvel Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888 (Image credit: Charvel)

Charvel has announced the release of the Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888, a throwback to the Charvel "Model 88" from the Eighties with modernized features.

Its Dinky body is fashioned from mahogany and features a Dark Brown Sunburst gloss finish. The one-piece bolt-on maple “speed” neck has graphite reinforcement and a hand-rubbed urethane finish, topped by a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays. The guitar also features a licensed Jackson reverse pointed 6-in-line headstock.

The Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888 features an HS pickup configuration consisting of a DiMarzio Super Distortion DP218 neck pickup and a DiMarzio Super Distortion bridge pickup, both with black covers.

A three-way blade switch, domed volume and tone control knobs, a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system and black hardware also come standard.

The Charvel Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888 will be available in October 2018 for $1,360.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to charvel.com.