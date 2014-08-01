Charvel Announces Pro Mod Super Stock Special Edition Guitar

Charvel has announced its new Pro Mod Series Super Stock SD1 FR Special Edition guitar.

From the company:

Charvel’s limited-run Super Stock SD1 FR wraps a radiant Sunset Orange Flake gloss finish around a classic San Dimas body, lending a brilliant look to a powerful tone machine built for the harder side of rock.

Other premium features include a quartersawn maple neck with an oil finish and comfortable Pro Mod profile, fast and smooth compound-radius maple fingerboard (12”-16”) with 22 jumbo frets, Seymour Duncan ’59 (neck) and JB (bridge) humbucking pickups with cream bezels, three-position chrome-tip toggle pickup switch and single knurled control knob (master volume), top-mount Floyd Rose FRTO1000 double-locking tremolo bridge and locking nut and non-locking Charvel tuners.

While we await a demo video (or for this guitar to be sent to GW HQ), tell us what you think of it based on the photo below and the details above!

