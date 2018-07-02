Charvel Debuts New Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod SD24

Charvel Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod SD24 (Image credit: Charvel)

Charvel has announced its new Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod SD24. The guitar was designed in collaboration with Miss May I guitarist Justin Aufdemkampe.

Aufdemkampe’s signature SD24 features a San Dimas body fashioned from mahogany that is finished in Trans Red with chrome hardware. The two-piece bolt-on caramelized maple “speed” neck has graphite reinforcement, an angled heel, a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a hand-rubbed urethane finish, topped by a 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and pearloid dot inlays.

“A buddy of mine convinced me to play pair of Charvel guitars on Warped Tour a while back, and I was hooked,” said Aufdemkampe of the guitar. “Charvel has the looks and the playability that make them great guitars, as well as the team that backs it. For me it was a no brainer, and I haven’t looked back since.”

The guitar also features an HS pickup configuration combining a Fender Texas Special single-coil neck pickup with a Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6 bridge pickup. A three-way rotary pickup switch, domed volume and tone control knobs, a momentary kill switch, a Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge, locking tuners and more also come standard.

The Charvel Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod SD24 will be available in October 2018 for ~$1,499.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to charvel.com.