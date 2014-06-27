Check Out Louis Electric Boutique Guitar Amplifiers — Video and Photo Gallery

Below, check out a new video about the history of Louis Electric Amplifiers, a respected New Jersey-based boutique maker of hand-wired guitar amps.

Louis Electric has been building tube amplifiers since 1992.

Since the very beginning, Louis Rosano has been building signature sounds for musicians of all genres, including Keith Richards, Duke Robillard, Ronnie Wood, Hubert Sumlin, Warren Haynes, Jackson Browne, Danny Gatton, Robben Ford, James Burton and a whole tot more.

The company recently launched a new website, which features 13 amps from Rosano’s portfolio over the years, including standard and brand-new models.

For more information about the company, check out the video below and visit its official website and YouTube channel.

Also be sure to check out Louis Electric on Instagram, Google+ and Pinterest.