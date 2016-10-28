Chemistry Design Werks Unveils Holeyboard Dragonfly Pedalboard

(Image credit: Chemistry Design Werks)

Chemistry Design Werks has unveiled its new new Holeyboard Dragonfly pedalboard.

From the company:

The original Holeyboard introduced the world to freedom from hook-and-loop fasteners and thoughtful ease of use. The Dragonfly builds on that design and technology and adds the ultimate in flexibility with 10 possible configurations with no additional parts needed.

Dragonfly can extend from 26 to 36 to 42 inches easily with a moveable top shelf. The instant you use Dragonfly, you'll know it feels different. It brings your pedals to life with an intuitive ease that puts you at one with your music.

Dragonfly is always the right size. It’s constructed of aircraft-grade 6061 series aluminum to optimize strength, weight and durability. It's also beautifully anodized with a light texture.

The Holeyboard Dragonfly highlights include:

• Patent Pending Design adjusts from 26 to 42 inches with no additional parts to buy

• Easy to attach and change out pedals without hook-and-loop or nasty adhesives. Mount any pedals quick, tight and fast with zip ties.

• Reach the pedals in the back row fast and easy. The elevated and angled top deck eliminates the toe dance.

• Grab it and go. Picking up Dragonfly is comfortable and quick, with three integrated handles. Easy load-in and load-out, easy to move, easy to use. Better.

• The curved deck follows the arc of your foot for easier, intuitive pedal switching.

• Power supplies mount easily under the top deck. No special brackets required.

• Doesn't slide, stays put. Screwed-in (not stuck on) real rubber feet to keep your board from sliding in the spilled beer and whatever else is on the stage when it’s your turn to play.

The Holeyboard Dragonfly is built with precision in Minneapolis. Its street price is $289.

For more information, visit chemistrydesignwerks.com.