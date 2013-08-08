Cleartone Introduces Dave Mustaine Signature “Monster" Guitar Strings

California-based Cleartone has announced it will release Dave Mustaine Signature “Monster" guitar strings, a set of strings that pays tribute to the Megadeth frontman. The strings come as a .010-to-.052-gauge set.

"The first time I played Cleartone strings, I noticed a ton more volume," Mustaine said. "They were bright, felt solid and durable, but really loud. I really feel Cleartone strings are amazing. They are the best-sounding strings out there, which is why I use them exclusively on all my guitars."

From a Cleartone press release:

All Cleartone strings, including the heavy metal-centric Monster series, employ VolumeBOOST. According to an independent sound lab, VolumeBOOST gives Cleartone strings up to 36 percent more loudness compared to uncoated strings.

In addition to VolumeBOOST, all Cleartone strings also include ToneLOCK technology. With ToneLOCK, Mustaine's strings last three to five times longer than other non-coated strings. Because the coating is less than one micron thin, Cleartone Monster strings don’t shred or peel or suffer from the “feel” issues associated with other coated strings.

“I didn't even know they were treated until I realized how long they were on the guitar," Mustaine added. "They last much longer than other strings I’ve used.” And unlike other coated strings, the Cleartone treatment is applied to all six strings, including the unwound ones.

Mustaine used Cleartone Monster strings exclusively on Megadeth’s newest album, Super Collider. He’s using them throughout the Gigantour heavy metal music fest, which Megadeth headlines. It also features Black Label Society and Death Division.

The Cleartone Monster Mustaine .010-to-.052 set will have a US MSRP of $19 and a US street price of around $12.99 per set.

Cleartone Monster strings are owned by Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers, and the company is run by his son, Jason Everly. Cleartone manufactures strings in its Burbank, California, production facility. In addition to Cleartone and Monster, Everly owns the B-52s brand of un-coated alloy-52 strings, Red copper-bronze acoustic guitar strings and Sevilla classical guitar strings.

For more about Cleartone, visit cleartonestrings.com.