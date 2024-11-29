It’s one of the all-time sleeper tube amps – and now there’s $100 off the Peavey Classic 20 at Sweetwater for Black Friday

Peavey’s tweed-style tube amps remain one of the best-kept secrets in guitar tone – and today you can get $100 off the Peavey Classic 20 over at Sweetwater.

The Classic Series was first launched back in the 1970s and, at the time, the name was more of a nod to its Fender-style inspiration than its own status. However, some 50 years down the line, Peavey’s tweed-style combos have become well-respected among players, in their own right – and genuinely deserving of the ‘classic’ moniker.

Peavey Classic 20: was US$999.99 now US$899.99 at Sweetwater Sound The Peavey Classic 20 is one of the best value tube amps on the market, but the latest iteration packs in a ton of connectivity and handy features like power attenuation and USB/XLR outputs. Now you can scoop it up over at Sweetwater – and shave $100 off the usual price.

The Classic 20 is the latest take on the perennial tweed formula, offering a faithful all-tube circuit, with three 12AX7 preamp tubes and two power amp EL84 tubes in a 20-watt 112 combo. Speaker duties are taken care of by Peavey’s Sheffield 1230+ 12-inch speaker.

Guitar World’s amp guru Chris Gill cast his eyes and ears over it back in March of this year and dubbed it “a highly attractive and affordable working class amp with an impressive variety of useful additional features.”

Tone-wise you can expect those sparlking vintage cleans, but you might be surprised by just how much gain is on tap when you crank the Pre knob on channel 2.

There’s a three-band EQ that is shared across the channels, so that limits your tonal variety somewhat, but if you just want a super-solid clean tone that you can crank into crunch and distortion territory, then it’s a great choice.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of evidence of the clever little touches that have won players hearts and minds since the Classic’s launch. For instance, there’s a pilot light, indicating the health of the tubes, a footswitchable boost, and a digital reverb.

Other modern touches come in the form of a choice of 1-/5-/20-watt power settings via the built-in attenuator, USB and XLR outputs, a headphone output and both Ground Lift and speaker defeat switches.

Add in an included footswitch and the amp already offers features that bunch well above its usual $1,000 price tag – so that $100 off at Sweetwater is looking pretty convincing for a gig-ready do-it-all combo that will do the job at home and on the stage.

