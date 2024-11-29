It’s one of the all-time sleeper tube amps – and now there’s $100 off the Peavey Classic 20 at Sweetwater for Black Friday

News
By
published

The firm’s vintage-inspired tweed ‘n’ tubes line has long earned its own place in player’s hearts – and there’s a great deal on the super flexible Classic 20 combo right now

Peavey Classic 20 amplifier
(Image credit: Peavey)

Peavey’s tweed-style tube amps remain one of the best-kept secrets in guitar tone – and today you can get $100 off the Peavey Classic 20 over at Sweetwater.

The Classic Series was first launched back in the 1970s and, at the time, the name was more of a nod to its Fender-style inspiration than its own status. However, some 50 years down the line, Peavey’s tweed-style combos have become well-respected among players, in their own right – and genuinely deserving of the ‘classic’ moniker.

Peavey Classic 20
Peavey Classic 20: was US$999.99 now US$899.99 at Sweetwater Sound

The Peavey Classic 20 is one of the best value tube amps on the market, but the latest iteration packs in a ton of connectivity and handy features like power attenuation and USB/XLR outputs. Now you can scoop it up over at Sweetwater – and shave $100 off the usual price.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.