Cooper Carter Demos Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass HSS Guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man recently introduced the Cutlass model in a HSS pickup configuration, and below, guitarist Cooper Carter demos the guitar in a new video.

Aside from the bridge pickup, the HSS Cutlass retains all of the familiar elements of the original, including an alder body, oversized four-over-two headstock and super smooth modern tremolo.

The bridge pickup in the HSS is a custom-wound Music Man ceramic humbucker with a vintage sound that compliments the single coils, yet has plenty of crunchy rhythm and biting lead tones.

The Cutlass HSS comes available in six killer finishes; Vintage Sunburst, Charcoal Frost, Ivory White, Coral Red, Black or Vintage Turquoise.

See and hear the guitar in action below, and for more, visit music-man.com.