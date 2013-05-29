Cordoba Introduces Handmade C9 Dolce Small-Body Guitar

Cordoba Guitars has announced the release of the C9 Dolce, a 7/8-sized version of the company's best-selling model, the C9.

With a slightly reduced body size and scale length (630mm), Cordoba has created a new instrument suited for the player looking for the feel and comfort of a smaller instrument offering increased ease of playability.

Featuring a solid Canadian cedar top and solid mahogany back and sides, the C9 Dolce is handmade by a small team of builders in a boutique workshop, using traditional Spanish construction techniques such as the Spanish heel, hand-carved neck and braces and a domed soundboard built on a traditional solera.

The hallmark of the Luthier series is the mother-of-pearl hand-inlaid rosette inspired by a 1920s Domingo Esteso rosette, adding a striking focal point to the C9 Dolce’s already sleek aesthetic. Like all models in the Luthier series, this guitar also includes a two-way adjustable truss rod, Cordoba’s premium black and gold tuning machines, and a deluxe Cordoba humidified archtop wood case.

C9 Dolce Specs

Solid Canadian cedar top, solid mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, natural high gloss PU finish, 50mm nut width, 630mm scale length, Savarez Cristal Corum strings. Includes deluxe Cordoba humidified archtop wood case.

MSRP: $970

For more about Cordoba, visit cordobaguitars.com.