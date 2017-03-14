Cort and Manson Guitar Works Launch the Classic TC

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Cort Guitars and British luthiers Manson Guitar Works have announced a new collaboration for 2017, the Cort/Manson Classic TC.

The new guitar is based upon the Manson MA Classic profile but has been completely revamped with hardware, custom pickups and body woods to offer a refined style and voice that lovers of "classic" guitar sounds will immediately recognize.

The new guitar incorporates a sleek satin-finish maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, a solid ashwood body, and a traditional headstock layout with a cylindrical style string-tree for accurate behind the nut techniques. Manson’s vastly experienced team have designed an all-new pickup set that offers a traditional vintage neck model combined with a bright, yet punchy, bridge single coil. Together they offer classic tones with added bite and player response dynamics.

Vintage vibes or the ability to switch into more progressive sounds and playability, the Cort /Manson Classic TC has all the bases covered.

MSRP: $699 U.S.

For more information, visit cortguitars.com.