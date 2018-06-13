Cort Announces New CJ Retro Jumbo Acoustic-Electric Guitar

Cort CJ Retro Jumbo Acoustic-Electric (Image credit: Courtesy of Cort)

Cort has announced its new CJ Retro Jumbo Acoustic-Electric guitar.

The guitar features a classic body in a Vintage Sunburst Matte finish with a spruce top and mahogany backs, sides and neck, plus top-mounted controls. The CJ Retro's Graphtech Nubone XB nut and saddle highlight its acoustic harmonics.

The CJ Retro also features a one-volume, two-band Fishman Neo-D magnetic humbucker, a Fishman VTB EQ preamp, a Merbau fingerboard, a dual-rectangular inlay on the fingerboard and vintage-style nickel open gear tuners with white oval knobs.

The CJ Retro Jumbo Acoustic-Electric is available now for $429.99.

For more on the guitar, head on over to cortguitars.com.