Cort Guitars Announces New Fuel Series Guitars

On Tuesday, Cort Guitars announced the new Fuel Series guitars, a collaboration with Los Angeles-based builder Stephen McSwain of McSwain Guitars. The series offers two models: the Gasoline 1 and the Motor Oil 1.

Based on vintage gasoline and oil cans, each guitar has its own unique design featuring aged hardware, custom graphics and a distressed black satin finish. The Gasoline 1 features a three-piece, set-in neck. The Motor Oil 1 features a bolt-on neck.

Both models include: Basswood body, Canadian hard rock maple neck, 24.75-inch scale, rosewood fingerboard, Classic Rocker-II Pickups (H/H), T.O.M. Bridge w/string-thru body, Graphtech Nubone nut.

McSwain has been quietly building a reputation in the guitar community as a builder of what he calls “functional art.” What started many years ago with a motor carving tool, some Exacto knives and some artistic and musical aptitude has flourished into a business of building exquisite guitars.

Although prices for a McSwain instrument start at $5,000, his craftsmanship attracts the attention of customers such as Steve Vai, Slash, Jerry Cantrell, Korn, Tommy Lee and Vernon Reid. Cort’s advanced manufacturing capability allows them to produce the hand crafted designs of McSwain at more affordable prices all the while, maintaining the authenticity and detail of the originals.

MSRP $599.00 USD Gasoline 1

MSRP $539.00 USD Motor Oil 1

For more information, visit cortguitars.com.