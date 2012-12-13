Cort Guitars Announces SFX Series Acoustics

Cort Guitars has announced its new SFX Series guitars.
The three-model, exotic-wood series of acoustics features built-in electronics and a slim body construction designed for comfort when standing or sitting. All SFX models are available now.
The SFX-AB (pictured left) features ash burl top with ash burl back and sides, mahogany neck, white dot inlay and Cort CE304T electronics with ceramic pickup. MSRP: $375
The SFX-DAO features a dao top with dao back and sides, mahogany neck, white dot inlay and Cort CE304T electronics with ceramic pickup. MSRP: $350
The SFX-FM features flamed maple top with maple back and sides, mahogany neck, white dot inlay and Cort CE304T electronics with ceramic pickup. MSRP: $419
Check out all three models in the photo gallery below.
Common specs of all SFX series guitars include:
- Dovetail neck joint construction
- Venetian cutaway
- Rosewood fretboard
- Built-in electronics
- Advanced scalloped X-bracing
Cort - SFX Series from Guruz Media on Vimeo.