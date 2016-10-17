Cort Guitars Launches Action DLX AS Bass

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Cort has introduced its new Action DLX AS, an electric bass guitar model that delivers a deluxe sound and feel, along with a simple, yet attractive esthetic.

From the company:

With updated electronics and a rustic ashwood, the Action DLX AS is ready to accommodate players of various styles who desire high-quality tone supported by solid construction.

With the new Markbass MB-1 EQ preamp, the Action DLX AS model advances the active electronics of its series counterpart, the Action DLX. This new setup features a three-band EQ, pickup balancer and master volume, and Active/Passive conversion switch that complements the PDX-5 pickups. The result is a wide range of controls that allow players to craft their unique sound according to their preferred style.

The advanced sonic control of the Action DLX AS is reinforced by its 34’’, bolt-on body constructed of Ashwood. This wood is known for its warm mid-range, as well as its appealing, grainy look that has excellent compatibility with clear coat finishes. These features are evident in the open pore natural color. Black hardware and diecasting tuners add bold accents to the wood’s natural beauty.

Much like its DLX counterpart, the Action DLX AS has a Canadian hard maple neck featuring a rosewood fingerboard (15 3/4’’ radius) with white dot inlays. The 34’’ scale is comprised of 24 large frets. Available in a four- or five-string model, the Action DLX AS delivers a range and tone that will benefit bassists of various genres.

The Action DLX AS is priced competitively at $499.99 MSRP.

To learn more about Cort’s Action Series, visit cortguitars.com.