Cort Introduces New Five-String A5 Plus SCFF Bass Guitar

Cort has introduced its new five-string A5 Plus SCFF bass guitar, the latest addition to the company's Artisan Series of bass guitars.

The model features a new-to-series multiscale fanned-fret design, premium electronics, and hardware and neck-thru-body construction that allows strings to vibrate across the neck and body in a coherent, linear manner.

The A5 Plus SCFF is built with a Swamp Ash body with a spalted Maple top, a five-piece Maple and Panga Panga neck, OPN (open-pore natural) and OPTG (open-pore trans grey) finishes, platinum hardware, Hipshot Ultralight Tuners and Bartolini electronics.

The Cort A5 Plus SCFF is available now for $1,499.

