C.R. Alsip Introduces New Tejas-OS Guitar

Georgia-based guitar maker C.R. Alsip has introduced the Tejas-OS, the company’s new offset model.

The new guitar features an alder body and a 22-fret maple neck. The Tejas OS-Gold adds a flamed maple fretboard, Lollar P90 pickups and a Kluson Stoptail bridge with bent saddles.

The Tejas OS-Koa Natural has a Koa top, a birds-eye maple neck, a rosewood fretboard, a Seymour Duncan Custom Shop '78 bridge, Cool Rail neck pickups and an original Floyd Rose Tremolo upgraded with stainless steel screws. Noiseless springs and a big brass block also come standard.

The Tejas OS-White Relic features a rosewood fretboard, a Lollar Regal neck, '52 bridge pickups and a Tele bridge with compensated saddles.

All models include a Deluxe Hardshell Case and are available for a street price starting at $1,595.00.

For more information head to C.R. Alsip.