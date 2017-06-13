Crucial Audio Introduces Die Götterdämmerung Ring Modulator/Germanium Fuzz Pedal

Enter Die Götterdämerung, the Germanium Fuzz/Ring Modulator by Crucial Audio. From the company:
Two classic effects with a full arsenal of parameter controls are combined in one brilliant full-color chassis. Its compact size is sure to maximize pedal board real estate and is available for wholesale and retail distribution.
Die Götterdämerung Features:
• True Bypass Switching
• Germanium Fuzz Controls: GAIN, SATURATION, OUTPUT
• Ring Modulator Controls: INPUT GAIN, FREQUENCY, MOD DEPTH, RATE & SHAPE, MIX
• Full Range (Lo/HI) Carrier Frequency/Pitch Functionality
• External & Internal Carrier Frequency I/O's
• Carrier Frequency Expression Input
• Rugged Full Color UV Printed and Powder Coated Aluminum Enclosure
• 1 Year Warranty
“I am very proud of the electronic and mechanical engineering for Die Götterdämerung, especially the voltage controlled low distortion modulated carrier frequency generator,” says Steve Kollander CEO/president of Crucial Audio.
Based in Delaware, Crucial Audio llc creates innovative audio products that have been used by major players since 2005.
Visit crucialaudio.com/DasG.html for more information.