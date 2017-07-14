D'Addario Launches a Series of New Products, Including the Chromatic Pedal Tuner

D’Addario has launched a series of new products at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, including a new Chromatic Pedal Tuner.

Nickel Bronze for Mandolin – Premium Uncoated Strings

Nickel Bronze lets musicians re-discover their instruments all over again, giving them new and unique acoustic possibilities to provide unrivaled clarity, resonance and projection. Now, D’Addario’s premium uncoated string has been re-engineered with a new wrap wire to bring out the unique characteristics of your mandolin. Players can also expect improved tuning stability and higher break resistance, thanks to the NY Steel core featured in D’Addario’s highly successful NYXL electric guitar strings.

D’Addario Chromatic Pedal Tuner

The D’Addario Chromatic Pedal Tuner is the perfect combination of innovation, simplicity and style. Housed in a rugged aluminum enclosure, the tuner features fast note detection, superb accuracy, wide calibration range and true-bypass wiring with an easily accessible foot switch. The tuner’s full-color vertical display allows for quick, intuitive tuning at home, in the studio or onstage.

D’Addario Accessories Premium Leather Guitar Straps

D’Addario’s Premium Leather straps take guitar strap quality to the next level. Made in the USA from the highest quality of padded, comfortable garment leather, this line of straps uses precision stitching and cut- out applique designs in onyx black, rustic brown, and crimson burst red, fully adjustable from 49”– 58”.

For more on D'Addario and their products, head on over to daddario.com.