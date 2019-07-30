Danelectro Introduces Three New Electric Guitars

60th Anniversary DC59M in Deep Blue Metalflake (Image credit: courtesy of Danelectro)

Danelectro has introduced a trio of new electric guitar models—the 60th Anniversary DC59M, the DC59X12 12-string and the DG64XT, a modern adaptation of the off-set, reversed double cutaway from the Fifties.

The 60th Anniversary DC59M boasts a double-cutaway Shorthorn shape, two NOS+ lipstick pickups, two stacked tone and volume controls, a three-way pickup selector, 25″ scale length, 21 frets and a fully adjustable wraparound bridge.

The 60th Anniversary DC59M is available in Deep Blue Metalflake and Silver Metalflake finishes at a street price of $469.

DC59X12 in black (Image credit: courtesy of Danelectro)

Danelectro calls the DC59X12 its “best sounding 12-string ever.” The guitar features a double-cutaway Shorthorn shape, 25″ scale length, 21 frets, a fully adjustable 12-string bridge, a dual humbucking Lipstick pickup and vintage-style large-housing single-coil neck pickup, master volume and master tone with a push pull switch to split the bridge pickup and a 3-way pickup selector.

The DC59X12 is available in Black, Cream and Dark Red finishes at a street price of $499.

DG64XT in Vintage Cream (Image credit: courtesy of Danelectro)

The DG64XT boasts a reversed double cutaway offset horn shape, 24.5″ scale length, 22 frets, a Wilkinson vibrato bridge, a dual humbucking lipstick bridge pickup and vintage-style large-housing single-coil neck pickup, master volume and master tone with a push-pull switch to split the bridge pickup and a three-way pickup switch.

The DG64XT is available in Black, Vintage Cream or 3-tone Sunburst at a street price of $499.

For more information, head to Danelectro.