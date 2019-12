D'Angelico Guitars has introduced an upgraded version of its Excel EXL-1 archtop guitar.

The updated Excel EXL-1 features a Seymour Duncan Johnny Smith Mini-humbucker, split-block inlays and an Art Deco-influenced scroll-style fingerboard bevel. The Excel EXL-1 is also now available in an iced tea burst finish for the first time.

The Excel EXL-1 is now available at select dealers, starting at $1,499.99.

For more info on the guitar, stop by dangelicoguitars.com.