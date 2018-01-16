D’Angelico Guitars to Debut Premier Series Updates at NAMM 2018

At the 2018 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, D’Angelico Guitars will be debuting updates to its youngest line, the Premier Series.

Following a landmark year where the Premier Series skyrocketed in popularity and success, the line will see a host of upgrades for 2018.

Per consumer feedback and a desire to elevate tone, Premier Series electric guitars will now feature Seymour Duncan-designed pickups, offering exceptional tonal clarity and versatility. For playability, a fine-tuned, slightly slimmer neck shape aims to aid in comfort. And as an aesthetic addition to the line, the Premier Series will welcome multi-ply cream binding, as well as an all-new ocean turquoise finish available on all models.

Brand new to the collection will be the DC 12-string, a twelve-string semi-hollow electric boasting remarkable playability and tone at an impressively accessible price point. For acoustics, the Premier Series welcomes the new Niagara mini-dreadnought, as well as a new koa option on the Bowery single-cutaway dreadnought.

Premier Series electrics start at $749 MAP. Acoustics start at $399.

Heading to NAMM? Stop by the D’Angelico booth (212AB) for a free pack of strings, a chance to win a guitar, and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bob Weir live at the D’Angelico booth, Thursday, January 25.

To find out more, visit dangelicoguitars.com.