D’Angelico to Sponsor Malibu Guitar Festival 2017

For the second year in a row, D’Angelico Guitars will be the presenting sponsor of Malibu Guitar Festival, May 18 - 21, 2017.

Now in its third year, Malibu Guitar Festival has hosted some of the world’s premier guitar players and encouraged guitar enthusiasts to take part in the country’s newest, fastest-growing music festival.

Four days of music will feature Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, Jamtown with Donavon Frankenreiter, Cisco Adler, G-Love, acoustic guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel, Robby Krieger of The Doors and guitar icon Steve Vai. Thursday and Friday’s performances are at Casa Escobar opposite Malibu Pier, and Saturday and Sunday’s shows are just up the street at Malibu Village in Cross Creek.

All week, the festival hosts jam-sessions, school performances, guitar demos, and a one-of-kind guitar themed art show. Malibu Guitar Festival also has notable charity partners on board, including TheraSurf, Emily Shane Foundation, and Karl Wodakota Foundation.

D’Angelico will be supporting the charity benefit event at Casa Escobar by providing one-of-a-kind hand-painted guitars for auction. And during the weekend’s live performances, D’Angelico will have a booth stocked with guitars ready for fans and festival-goers to play and even to purchase.

For more information, please visit malibuguitarfestival.com.