Demo Video: Boss ME-80 Guitar Multiple Effects Processor

The Guitar World crew visited the Roland/Boss booth — it's actually a large room with several sections and a stage — during the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

We were introduced to several new items from the company, including the ME-80 Guitar Multiple Effects processor. Be sure to check out our video below!

From Boss:

The ME-80 Guitar Multiple Effects is a powerful floor-based tone processor with a knob-driven interface for intuitive, stompbox-style control.

Featuring an enormous selection of flagship-quality effects and COSM amps, eight multifunction footswitches, battery-powered operation, and much more, the compact ME-80 is perfect for performing guitarists of all levels.

Via the Boss Tone Studio editor application, ME-80 users can easily customize sounds and enjoy direct access to free patches and other great content at the newly launched Boss Tone Studio website.

Boss Tone Studio is the ultimate destination for all players that use Boss guitar and bass gear. The initial focus of this powerful new web portal is on the ME-80, but compact pedals and other Boss multi-effects will be included as the site evolves. Premium ME-80 content available now includes demo videos and free patches created by famous guitarists, touring pros, and session players.

