The gang over at Marshall Amplification's YouTube page have posted a new video that demos the company's Joe Satriani Signature JVM410HJS model head.

You can check out the detailed, 14-minute-long video, which features guitarist Danny Gill, below.

"It's the punchiest, most exciting amp I've ever played through," Gill says in the clip.

For more about this amp, visit marshallamps.co.uk.

To watch Paul Riario's video of review of this same amp, head here.