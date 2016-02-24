The DIY Musician: Concrete and Cement Block Guitars

With all the chatter about tonewood sustainability, two guitar inventors have turned their backs on trees and opted for bags of cement!

OK, so this will never replace fine rosewood, maple, alder and ash, but these two videos from the Bizarro Wing of Lutherie are a fun little look into the world of DIY instruments and shows that just about anything can be electrified.

First up is Brian Epley and his cement Flying V lap steel. It’s 80 pounds of pure sustain.



Not to be outdone, Larry Lashbrooks of Lashbrooks Guitars created “The Impossible Guitar,” a piezo-powered concrete block guitar to show off his Naturacoustic piezo bridge system. Tony Smotherman from Vision Sound Records plays the guitar in the demo.



If bricklaying boogie isn’t your thing, but you’d still like a cool DIY project for this weekend, check out my cigar box guitar plans over at Cigar Box Nation. You can make a new axe with just a stick, an empty box, tuners and three strings.

Remember kiddies, you can never have too many guitars!

Shane Speal is the "King of the Cigar Box Guitar" and the creator of the modern cigar box guitar movement. Hear the music, see the instruments and read about his Cigar Box Guitar Museum at ShaneSpeal.com. Speal's latest album, Holler! is on C. B. Gitty Records.