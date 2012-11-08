Dunlop Introduces John Petrucci Signature Jazz III Pick

Dunlop worked closely with prog-rock legend John Petrucci of Dream Theater to design the John Petrucci Signature Jazz III pick.

Crafted to Petrucci’s exact specifications, this 1.5mm Jazz III pick is made from Ultex and features a raised "JP" logo grip and slick polished tip for ultimate control and articulation.

“This pick is an essential tool for achieving the ultimate tone and greater levels of speed and accuracy in my playing,” Petrucci said. “Everything from the material, shape, contours and bevels to the thickness and grip were taken into consideration, and several prototypes were made along the way. I’m psyched that my dream for the ultimate pick has been realized — I hope other players try it and enjoy it as much as I do.”

Head to jimdunlop.com for more information.