Eagles of Death Metal Guitarist and Dr. No Introduce Octave Fuzz Wah Flying Machina Pedal

Dr. No has unveiled the RoadRunner “Octave Fuzz Wah Flying Machina” pedal in collaboration with guitarist David Catching.

As a touring guitarist for bands such as Eagles of Death Metal, gnarltones, Queens of the Stone Age, earthlings?, Master of Reality and Mojave Lords (along with owning Rancho de la Luna Studio), Catching knows pedals. This pedal was painstakingly hand crafted with the attention to detail and flair Dr. No is renowned for.

In light of recent events, Dr. No and Catching will donate the profits of the RoadRunner sales through December 31 to the victims of the Paris terrorist attacks via the Sweet Stuff Foundation. The pedals are now available at drno-effects.com.

The RoadRunner is an old-school, high-end Fuzz Wah Octavia featuring volume, intensity, fuzz nobs, an octave on/off switch and a wah capacitor with three options. The housing is done with red and blue “Flock” techniques, creating a peach skin feel and look. The front and foot-rocker plates are made of high-grade 3D rubber to prevent slipping.

Dr. No entered the pedal making business in 2006 after developing a love for the organic sound of analog vintage effect pedals. Through conversations with many musicians as a guitar tech, Dr. No realized that there was a big demand for authentic analog effects, as new digital effects and mass produced SMD and OEM products were becoming mainstream. Dr. No started the company with the goal to re-create the honest, inspirational sound he grew up listening to. Today, Dr. No continues to personally hand craft each pedal from his award-winning collection.

Retail: $368.85

For more information visit drno-effects.com.