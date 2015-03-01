EarthQuaker Devices Sea Machine: Ultimate Control Chorus — Demo Video

EarthQuaker Devices' Sea Machine is a chorus pedal with ultimate control over parameters rarely seen in a chorus.

A hybrid of digital and analog circuitry with a slightly extended delay time allows it to really stand out and shimmer. The heart of the Sea Machine is a short digital delay line, which features controls for Animation, Dimension and Depth.

The Animation allows control over the delay time, Dimension adjusts the amount of spatial regeneration and the Depth adjust the mix of the modulated wet signal against the dry analog signal.

The LFO section of the Sea Machine is comprised of Rate, Intensity and Shape. The Rate adjusts the speed of the oscillator, the Intensity adjusts how much the LFO modulates the delayed signal and the Shape transforms the wave from a soft triangle to a hard square wave.

We also included a small LED, which shows the speed and shape of the LFO, even in bypass. With this mix of standard and unique controls, everything from subtle warble, classic Leslie, seasick pitch bends to strangled alien sounds, stunted arpeggiations and many more far out sounds are on tap.

The Sea Machine also was designed to work well following fuzz, distortion or overdrive without getting muddy, reducing volume or breaking up. When engaged, the transparent buffer leaves the all-analog dry signal unaltered and crystal clear. The Sea Machine is true bypass and made by human hands with the highest-quality parts in Akron, Ohio.

Controls

• Rate: Sets the speed of the LFO. The miniature LED will show the tempo even in bypass mode.

• Shape: From soft triangle through hard square wave.

• Dimension: Adds a slight slap-back at low levels, reverb-like ambiance at mid levels and an echo-resonance at max.

• Intensity: How much the LFO modulates the delay time.

• Animate: How far the pitch shifted signal swings, lower levels equals a tighter and more focused shift à la traditional chorus. As you increase the control a more wild and animated pitch shift begins to emerge.

• Depth: How much modulated signal is blended in with the dry signal.

For more information, visit earthquakerdevices.com and follow EarthQuaker Devices on Facebook.