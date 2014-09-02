Echopark Guitars Unveils Ghetto Bird FG

Echopark Guitars has added the Ghetto Bird FG model to its line of handmade-in-the-U.S. guitars.
From the company:
Deep in the heart of the naked city, when the street lights burn bright and the noise from another daily grind fades beneath the cover of night, a midnight lady finds her place on the street.
Strong and lean with a swagger bathed in the broth of a well-trained hustle; decked to the nines with nothing but the essentials and cut head to toe with echoes of a fine line, red wine with a side of a lick and a promise.
It's time for the Ghetto romance to begin, with a Bird that's ready to moan the lullabies of the blistering city streets.
Highlights include…
- 1 pc. slab light Equatorial Mahogany body
- 1 pc. genuine mahogany neck
- Medium '58 C profile
- 9055 Jescar frets
- Indian Rosewood fretboard
- Echopark / Arcane Inc. '63 bird / '59 P90
- soapbar pickups
- Celluloid Nitrate guard
- Pigtail USA wraparound bridge/Steel Bushings
- TonePros tuners
- CTS 550k custom taper pots
- Vintage 1955 Paper in wax tone capacitor
- Nitro finish
- Custom G&G case
- Pictured in Vanguard burst
- Options and upgrades available
- Handcrafted at Echopark Guitars, the new model carries the following price:
The Ghetto Bird FG Model: Street price of $6,300.
For more about Echopark Guitars, visit echoparkguitars.com.