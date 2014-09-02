Echopark Guitars Unveils Ghetto Bird FG

Echopark Guitars has added the Ghetto Bird FG model to its line of handmade-in-the-U.S. guitars.

From the company:

Deep in the heart of the naked city, when the street lights burn bright and the noise from another daily grind fades beneath the cover of night, a midnight lady finds her place on the street.

Strong and lean with a swagger bathed in the broth of a well-trained hustle; decked to the nines with nothing but the essentials and cut head to toe with echoes of a fine line, red wine with a side of a lick and a promise.

It's time for the Ghetto romance to begin, with a Bird that's ready to moan the lullabies of the blistering city streets.

Highlights include…

1 pc. slab light Equatorial Mahogany body

1 pc. genuine mahogany neck

Medium '58 C profile

9055 Jescar frets

Indian Rosewood fretboard

Echopark / Arcane Inc. '63 bird / '59 P90

soapbar pickups

Celluloid Nitrate guard

Pigtail USA wraparound bridge/Steel Bushings

TonePros tuners

CTS 550k custom taper pots

Vintage 1955 Paper in wax tone capacitor

Nitro finish

Custom G&G case

Pictured in Vanguard burst

Options and upgrades available

Handcrafted at Echopark Guitars, the new model carries the following price:

The Ghetto Bird FG Model: Street price of $6,300.

For more about Echopark Guitars, visit echoparkguitars.com.