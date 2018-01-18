Electro-Harmonix Announces New 95000 Performance Loop Laboratory

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled its new 95000 Performance Loop Laboratory.

The company's most advanced looper to date, it features six mono tracks and one stereo mixdown track per loop. It can record up to 375 minutes and 100 loops with a 16GB Micro SD card.

The 95000 is housed in an aluminum, all-metal chassis with a control layout that's been optimized for use as a tabletop and foot-pedal unit. It also features a robust I/O including two audio inputs, each capable of handling a microphone (phantom power is included), instrument or unbalanced line input so the unit can readily connect to all sound sources. Left/right outputs, a Monitor out and a Headphone Out are also included.

FEATURES:

6 tracks / 1 mixdown track per loop, up to 100 loops per Micro SD card

16 GB Micro SD card included providing up to 375 minutes of recording time

Optimized design: the control surface is presented at a 10 degree angle while the footswitches are set at a steeper 25 degree angle so the user’s foot will not hit the controls.

Records high quality 44.1kHz audio directly to Micro SD cards

MIDI In, MIDI Out, MIDI clock sync capability

Nearly all functions can be controlled via MIDI CC (Control Change) messages

Import / export .WAV files to MAC or PC via the built-in USB port

TAP Button allows you to set loop BPM

Quantize or non-quantize (free running) recording modes

Speed adjust over a 2-octave range

Overdub or punch in / out recording

Reverse playback and recording

Loop progress may be displayed in Bar/Beat format

Expression pedal control over loop volume

Left/right outputs, Monitor Out, Headphone Output

The 95000 Performance Loop Laboratory is available now. It includes an EHX 9.6VDC 500mA power supply and carries a US street price of $550.

For more info, stop by ehx.com.