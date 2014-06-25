Electra Guitars Launches New Phoenix S Models

Electra Guitars has launched its new Phoenix S models.

The guitars are available worldwide through select distributors and dealers or directly from the Electra factory. The Phoenix S followsup last year's Omega and Omega Prime models.

Based off of the vintage Electra Phoenix X110 guitar, the new Phoenix S features an aggressively offset, double-cutaway swamp ash body complimented by a 25.5-inch scale, maple C-shape bolt-on neck, a 12-inch radius maple fretboard, 22 jumbo frets, black dot inlays and a GraphTech TUSQ nut.

The three Electra MagnaFlux SC single coil configuration teamed with the Electra Analog Tone Blend control allows for any and all combinations of the three pickups, in conjunction with the standard five-way switch. The electronics are dialed in with a single volume and a single tone control.

Finishing the instrument are Hipshot inline tuners, a vintage-style tremolo bridge and large strap pins in chrome. Each guitar ships with the Electra MagnaFlex strings, an optional Electra gig bag and is available in either Trans Black or Sunburst.

