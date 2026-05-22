I've found the only Amazon Memorial Day deal for guitarists worth caring about – score an impressive $190 off this 4.5-star retro offset that you'll fall in love with
This offset is devilishly cool, a joy to play, and sounds killer – better yet, it has just shy of $200 slashed off the price
I don’t know what it is, but I think offset guitars are just cool. Over the years, I’ve owned many crooked electrics from a couple of Jazzmasters, a Jaguar, and a flock of Firebirds, but I’ve never owned a Guild, and that may well be about to change. I’ve just spotted 27% off the stunning Guild Surfliner Deluxe in Scarlett Red Metallic in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale. It’s not often you see a deal this good on a guitar that looks and plays like a million bucks - so I’m more than a little tempted to pick one up.
Guild’s Surfliner Deluxe builds off the original Surfliner, which hit the scene in 2022 and quickly became a favorite for its retro offset vibe. The Deluxe version takes everything to the next level. As our glowing review noted, “Fair play to the Guild team for taking the perfectly credible design of that original Surfliner and kicking it up a notch or two in style, vibe, and sound. This Surfliner feels much more like a good offset with quite mean intent, and frankly, something Guild actually could have come up with back in the day.”
Along with that Jazzmaster-esque vibrato, we get modern-style rear-locking tuners and a HSS pickup configuration, with a seriously beefy HB-2 humbucker at the bridge, replacing the mini-humbucker from the original. Switching is handled by a classic five-way lever, ditching the quirky toggles.
Amazon Memorial Day sale: Up to 40% off
Looking for more deals? Well, check out the full Amazon Memorial Day sale here. You'll find serious discounts on everything from smart devices to kitchen appliances, but more importantly, guitars, accessories, and even pedals.
Guild didn’t just tweak the electronics; they gave the Deluxe some real upgrades, too. There’s a bound, block-inlaid rosewood fingerboard and a two-piece roasted maple neck, which feels like a big step up from the original’s plainer maple. The oversized headstock is color-matched to the body and features a raised silver Guild logo for extra flair.
We described this guitar as feeling somewhere between a “Stratocaster and Guild Jetstar.” The C neck profile is very mainstream, with enough shoulder to feel substantial, and the frets are quite wide and low, making speedy runs easy and comfortable.
In terms of sound, the Deluxe is as versatile as it gets. There’s good contrast with the relatively low-output bridge humbucker and the sparkle and bite of those single coils.
At 27% off, the Guild Surfliner Deluxe is stellar value for anyone wanting a fresh offset guitar loaded with style and versatility. As we concluded in the review, “Overall, there’s a bit more of a grunge and garage-y attitude here, rather than ‘pretty’ 60s surf. Things can get quite nasty – in a very good way indeed.”
Memorial Day weekend is set to land on Monday, 25th May, but as you'd expect, there are already epic sales live ahead of the big day, which you'll be able to shop right through Monday and probably a few days beyond. Head over to our best Memorial Day guitar deals page to see all the offers we've found so far.
Shop more Memorial Day sales
- Fender: Up to $600 in savings
- Guitar Center: Save up to 30% for Memorial Day
- Guitar Tricks: Get 1 month of lessons for just $1
- IK Multimedia: Memorial Day ToneX deals
- Musician's Friend: Up to 60% off Gibson, Fender & more
- Positive Grid: 20% off Spark Neo headphones
- Reverb: Up to 46% off guitars & pedals
- Sweetwater: Up to 35% off pedal sale
- Waves: 5 plugins for just $99.99
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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