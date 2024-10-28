“Bringing the offset style to the headless world”: Balaguer ushers in a new era of progressive offsets with headless Growler line

High-performance offset specialist Balaguer has decapitated its popular Growler template as it extends its range of headless designs.

With its distinct Jazzmaster-inspired body, the Growler is a key member of the US firm's electric guitar family, offering 1960s Fender flair in a highly customizable – and contemporary – format.

Now, that design has been given a modern makeover in a move that sees Balaguer further double down on its headless guitar activities, following the arrival of the Tartarus Headless. It also sees Balaguer go toe-to-toe with some other key headless guitar producers, such as Strandberg, Kiesel, and Ibanez, which has recently revamped its headless Quest range.

The Growler Headless is available in standard, multi-scale and extended range build options, and is at the mercy Balaguer's customization process. It's worth noting that certain specs (such as the bridge) cannot be changed, but other features like the pickups, electronics, and even the binding are all tweakable.

Many Balaguer guitars are custom-built to each player's desired spec sheet, from the tonewoods to the pickups and beyond. As President Joe Balaguer recently revealed, he decided to embark on his guitar-building journey after he noticed a glaring gap in the market.

“I found myself continuously searching for a guitar that matched my expectations but none seemed to fully align with my needs in terms of sound, ergonomics, and craftsmanship,” he tells Guitar World.

“It became clear that the gap wasn’t just a minor inconvenience; it was a fundamental disconnect between what was available and what I, and many others like me, truly desired.”

He adds that its ethos is all about providing “the warmth and character of vintage tones with the comfort and reliability of modern craftsmanship” with a singular instrument, and the Growler Headless is its latest example of that vintage-modern marriage.

The firm's stock has risen in recent years with an ever-growing artist roster that includes Sleeping With Sirens' Tony Pizzuti, Knocked Loose's Kevin Otten, and Spiritbox's offset lover, Mike Stringer. Members of ERRA, Arteyu, and The Acacia Strain also use its instruments.

“The Growler headless is here,” reads a Balaguer Instagram post. “Fusing the vintage aesthetic the Growler is known for, all wrapped up in a sleek, modern headless design. Bringing the offset style to the headless world.”

The Growler Headless is available to custom order now and starts at $2,430.00.

Head to Balaguer to learn more.