“Bringing the offset style to the headless world”: Balaguer ushers in a new era of progressive offsets with headless Growler line

News
By
( )
published

Fully customizable and available in multi-scale and extended range formats, the Growler Headless sees the high-performance offset specialist double down on its headless activities

Balaguer Headless Growler
(Image credit: Balaguer)

High-performance offset specialist Balaguer has decapitated its popular Growler template as it extends its range of headless designs.

With its distinct Jazzmaster-inspired body, the Growler is a key member of the US firm's electric guitar family, offering 1960s Fender flair in a highly customizable – and contemporary – format.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.