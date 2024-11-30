This travel guitar had our expert reviewer questioning the concept of tone woods. Now it’s dropped to $279 – its lowest-ever price on Amazon – and I think it’s the time to buy

If you’ve been on the hunt for a travel guitar or silent practice option, the Donner Hush-X is a seriously impressive performer that still sounds good plugged-in to an amp

No one wants to spend big money on a travel guitar so it's the perfect time to buy this Donner Hush-X model. It scored 4.5 stars in our review and is currently at the best price I’ve seen for it – $279 (a chunky $80 saving off its $349 list price) over at Amazon.

I’ve just checked Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel and it tells me that this is, by some margin, the cheapest this guitar has been listed on the retailer, having had an average price of $323.91 across the past year.

The Donner Hush-X seriously impressed us as a travel guitar and silent practice solution when it was reviewed in January 2024, scoring 4.5/5 stars. It’s got a full scale-length, sounds great plugged-in and this is by far the best price we’ve seen on it – so if you’ve been thinking about bagging a travel instrument, this could be a great choice.

