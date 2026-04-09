Elvis’ 1968 Comeback Special Hagstrom Viking II is heading to auction (again) – and is now expected to sell for more than $1 million

The Hagstrom Viking II electric guitar that Elvis played during his ’68 Comeback Special is headed to auction via Sotheby’s, after selling for $625,000 in 2021. It is now expected to fetch between $1 million and $2 million.

“This guitar became a symbol of Elvis’ legendary comeback,” comments Craig Inciardi, Sotheby’s Music and Pop Culture Specialist.

“Guitars have always been central to his image, but seeing Elvis return to the stage after years away, dressed in his iconic black leather outfit and playing this guitar, created one of the most enduring images in rock history. It marked a pivotal moment, reconnecting him with a generation of fans and cementing his status as the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.”

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Inciardi explains that most of Elvis’ guitars were acoustic, making this a standout. It’s also historically significant because it helped relaunch his live career during a specially aired music event on NBC on December 3, 1968, marking his first live performance in over seven years.

While Presley planned on wielding another guitar this particular Hagstrom – which originally belonged to session guitarist Al Casey – worked because it matched the set’s red and black color palette.

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

In fact, it’s the only time Presley used this guitar, and it has since been in the possession of several private collectors. Between 1998 and 2000, it was also showcased in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bidding for the online auction has just opened today (April 9) and will wrap up on April 23. Furthermore, it will also be on display at Sotheby’s New York Breuer Building between April 13 and April 20.

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For more information, visit Sotheby's.

Following the records broken at the Jim Irsay Collection auction, this Elvis guitar may well fetch amounts that exceed expectations, especially as, according to guitar expert Matthieu Lucas, the values of artist guitars are only continuing to appreciate over time.