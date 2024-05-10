“The shape of things to come”: Rivolta’s Forma series brings Dennis Fano’s most out-there electric guitar designs to life

Dennis Fano – founder of Fano Guitars and current owner/operator of Novo and Rivolta (the latter in collaboration with Eastman) – is a name that is frequently associated with desirable electric guitar designs that sit just outside of the mainstream. However, his latest crop of Rivolta models stretches that brief – and adds a host of new and unusual body shapes, in the process.

Formed of the Sferata, Quadrata and Zenyata models, the Forma line is being presented as “the shape of things to come” and, like all of the Rivolta guitars, pairs a South Korean production line build with a US setup and QC inspection (which takes place at the firm’s Nashville, TN HQ).

The Sferata is an offset that recalls the cult Fano Psonicsphear design (though, presumably, since the 2016 sale of Fano Guitars to Desert Son Musicial Instruments, Fano himself no longer owns the rights to that model/name).

A previous Limited Edition Rivolta Sferata proved a sell-out success and was reportedly the impetus for the wider Forma series – all of which, similarly, plays with the idea of incorporating primary shapes into the guitars’ outlines and adornements.

Aside from the theme, the models all share certain specs in common. Most notably, the use of lightweight simarouba wood for the bodies and necks and dark Indian rosewood for the fretboards. Three-way toggle switching and Wilkinson vintage style tuners are also standard issue.

As mentioned, it’s the Sferata that takes the top billing here – with an offset design that incorporates circular elements, plus a pair of P-90 soapbar pickups.

The Quadrata, by contrast, thinks it’s, er, hip to be square. Its sizeable body reportedly offers rewards in terms of sustain and it comes with a combination of P-90 in the neck and a humbucker at the bridge and gold hardware.

Finally, the Zenyata is all about triangulation. Again it has an offset P-90 in the neck position and a humbucker at the bridge.

The look is also very reminiscent of the distinctive Gibson Moderne design, though it adds a corner on the left shoulder and shaves it off on the right.

All of the guitars in the Forma series are priced at $1,699 and each model is available in a choice of Ciliegia Red, Toro Black, and Miele Amber.

For more information, head to Rivolta Guitars.