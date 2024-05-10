“The shape of things to come”: Rivolta’s Forma series brings Dennis Fano’s most out-there electric guitar designs to life

By
published

Inspired by circular, square and triangular shapes, the Forma models are far removed from your typical electric guitar

Rivolta Guitars Forma Series
(Image credit: Rivolta Guitars)

Dennis Fano – founder of Fano Guitars and current owner/operator of Novo and Rivolta (the latter in collaboration with Eastman) – is a name that is frequently associated with desirable electric guitar designs that sit just outside of the mainstream. However, his latest crop of Rivolta models stretches that brief – and adds a host of new and unusual body shapes, in the process.

Formed of the Sferata, Quadrata and Zenyata models, the Forma line is being presented as “the shape of things to come” and, like all of the Rivolta guitars, pairs a South Korean production line build with a US setup and QC inspection (which takes place at the firm’s Nashville, TN HQ).

Image 1 of 2
Rivolta Guitars Forma Sferata guitar front
Rivolta Forma Sferata(Image credit: Rivolta Guitars)
Image 1 of 2
Rivolta Guitars Forma Quadrata guitar front
Rivolta Forma Quadrata(Image credit: Rivolta Guitars)
Image 1 of 2
Rivolta Guitars Forma Zenyata guitar front
Rivolta Forma Zenyata(Image credit: Rivolta Guitars)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.