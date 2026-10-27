“It took a really long time. We finally got Fender to use Seymour Duncan pickups”: Alt-rock fans, rejoice – Kim Gordon’s signature Fender Jazzmaster is finally here

Sonic Youth bassist-turned-rule-ignoring guitarist Kim Gordon has been honored with a stunning new signature Fender Jazzmaster.

After 20 years in the highly experimental band, Gordon has since enjoyed a fruitful solo career, cementing herself as a standout innovator in the alt-rock scene. More often than not, she’s done it with a Jazzmaster in her hand.

Here, she’s opted for an Olympic White alder body and modern C-profile maple neck for a blend of classic tonewoods and contemporary playability. Its 22-fret rosewood fingerboard is crafted with a 9.5” radius, rolled edges and block pearloid inlays, and plenty of firepower with its pickups.

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You'll find a Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker in the bridge, complete with zebra-style bobbins, and a chiming Player Series Alnico V P-90 pickup in the neck. It’s clear Gordon wants to cover all bases here.

Hardware specs include a Jazzmaster bridge with floating tremolo further bolstered by Mustang saddles, which will please offset fans.

As a fierce Jazzmaster loyalist, multiple Grammy nominee, and an adored, rule-breaking musician, a Kim Gordon Jazzmaster makes for a formidable addition to Fender's artist lineup.

“Kim has always used the guitar as a tool for exploration rather than following convention, and that spirit is at the heart of this Jazzmaster,” believes Fender Chief Product Officer, Justin Norvell.

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“Her impact reaches far beyond any one genre, with a creative practice that has shaped music, art and culture. We wanted to capture that sense of individuality and experimentation while staying true to the character and feel of the Jazzmaster.”

Despite a 20-year stay in Sonic Youth, Gordon never saw herself as a bassist, and tells Fender she fell in love with the guitar as a tool for weird noise-making. “Something about playing dissonant music becomes so freeing,” she says.

(Image credit: Fender)

In a more recent interview with Guitar World, Gordon teased the development of her signature Jazzmaster, saying, “My amazing guitar tech, Salar Rajabnik, he helped me through the process and did a lot of research. The signature model took a really long time. We finally got Fender to use Seymour Duncan pickups.”

The limited edition Fender Kim Gordon Jazzmaster is available for $1,099.99/£1,449/€1,699.

Visit Fender for more.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Fender, having reunited with Mark Hoppus for a quirky new signature bass and unveiled the next-generation American Professional range.