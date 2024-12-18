“It has 24 frets, which is rare even for a Stratocaster”: Fender Japan and J-Pop guitar hero Rei have launched one of the most inventive Strats in recent years – and it’s got 24 frets and the neck of an unsung 1970s model

Fender Japan has partnered with J-Pop guitar star Rei to produce a signature guitar that doubles as perhaps one of the most intriguing Stratocaster builds in recent memory.

Indeed, a cursory glance at the guitar itself will probably have you feeling like something is slightly off: the neck looks slightly gangly and untoward, as does the body, which seems oddly out of proportion to regular Stratocasters.

Well, such observations are correct, because the Rei ‘R246’ is like no other Strat out there – it’s a mish-mash hybrid model that has a 24-fret fingerboard, the neck of a Fender Lead II, and a downsized body that features extra contours.

All this makes for quite a unique Strat, and while the result may seem jarring at first, we can’t help but think this is genuinely one of the most inventive approaches to be taken with the Strat in quite come time.

As per Fender Japan, every aspect of the guitar’s spec sheet has been carefully considered. The neck, for example, recreates the grip of a Lead II – another quirky Fender model from the late 1970s that was well-known for its comfortable neck shape.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan)

Elsewhere, the compact body and heel cut looks to improve comfort and playability, while the extended fingerboard – which ups the overall fret count from either 21 or 22 to 24 – makes upper registers even more accessible.

Curiously, the modern rosewood fingerboard has a vintage 7.25” radius, which makes for a truly bizarre mash-up of contemporary and classic themes.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other specs include Vintage Noiseless single-coils arranged and wired in a classic Stratocaster layout, as well as a lightweight basswood body (a tonewood not usually found on newer Strats) and classic maple neck.

As for hardware, Graph Tech saddles, which promise permanent lubrication for tuning stability and reduced string breakage, have been strapped to a two-point synchronized tremolo, while vintage-style locking tuners can be found on the headstock. A Rei Blu finish – which looks to be a close relative of Daphne Blue – completes the build.

“I’m proud and so honored to announce I’ll be releasing a Signature Guitar from Fender!” Rei writes on Instagram. “Can you believe it? It's like a total dream. Very lovable, versatile, and absolutely playable! Sounds prime.”

Expanding on the design of her new signature guitar, Rei adds, “When I was four years old and living in New York, I got my first Stratocaster. I was fascinated by its soft curves and contours, and the richness of its tone that suits various musical styles, and above all, it became my best friend.

“It's like a dream that such a Stratocaster will become my signature model. My custom model that I'm releasing this time is characterized by its slim neck, light body, and heel cut at the neck joint, which are designed to be easy to play.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan)

“It is also noteworthy that it has 24 frets, which is rare even for a Stratocaster. It is called R246. I named it after the national highway that symbolizes Tokyo, and the 24-fret 6-string.

“It is a guitar that is very easy to play, practical, and has a good sound. I sincerely hope that it will become an important one for someone.”

As we say, it’s quite unlike any other Strat out there, and though the proportions can be quite unsettling at first, Rei’s signature looks like a genuinely interesting piece of Stratocaster engineering. We can’t help but think downsized 24-frets should become a thing…

In-store pre-orders for the Rei R246 Strat, which will be available for 181,500 Japanese Yen (approximately $1,182), have gone live exclusively at the Fender Tokyo store. Online sales will begin on the Fender Japan website on February 9.

Head over to Fender Japan for more.