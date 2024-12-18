“It has 24 frets, which is rare even for a Stratocaster”: Fender Japan and J-Pop guitar hero Rei have launched one of the most inventive Strats in recent years – and it’s got 24 frets and the neck of an unsung 1970s model

The bold reimagining is a curious mash-up of classic and contemporary specs, resulting in a Strat like no other

Fender Japan Rei R246
(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Fender Japan has partnered with J-Pop guitar star Rei to produce a signature guitar that doubles as perhaps one of the most intriguing Stratocaster builds in recent memory.

Indeed, a cursory glance at the guitar itself will probably have you feeling like something is slightly off: the neck looks slightly gangly and untoward, as does the body, which seems oddly out of proportion to regular Stratocasters.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.