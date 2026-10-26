“There are no layoffs associated with these quiet weeks, and employees will return in the new year”: Fender responds to rumours of layoffs after WARN notice

Fender has denied rumors of layoffs in its California factory after speculation emerged online over the weekend.

Earlier this month Fender issued a WARN Act notice for the ‘temporary closure’ of its manufacturing facility at 311 Cessna Circle, Corona.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal labor law that is used to give employees advance warning before a plant closure or mass layoff.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

The Fender WARN was issued to 533 employees on October 15, and confirmed a temporary closure would be put into effect on December 14, 2026.

Owing to the nature of WARN notices, its issuance has prompted rumors that Fender was planning for mass layoffs. Now Fender has denied that is the case and maintains it is part of the company’s annual temporary closure plans over the holiday period.

(Image credit: Fender)

“The notice relates to Fender’s standard holiday inventory quiet weeks, scheduled for December 14 through December 31,” a Fender representative told Guitar World.

“During this period, employees may have the option to work. The notice is simply intended to provide employees with advance visibility so they can plan accordingly.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There are no layoffs associated with these quiet weeks, and employees will return in the new year.”

Confusion appears to have emerged over the use of a WARN Notice to announce a temporary closure over the holiday period. Online commenters noted that similar notices had not been issued by Fender in previous years.

To that end, Fender says the use of a WARN is reflective of a new formalized approach to notify employees of holiday closures, as opposed to any intentions regarding layoffs.

“Our year-end shutdowns are part of our normal annual operations and are not a new practice,” Fender continues. “As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen internal processes and improve transparency, we have taken an evolved and more proactive approach to formal notifications this year.

“There has been no fundamental change in our annual operating practices.”

Essentially, Fender maintains that, while the notification method is different, the overall outcome is the same.

End of year company shutdowns are commonplace. In manufacturing facilities, it allows for widespread maintenance, re-tooling of machinery, and inventory audits.

Of course, Fender’s legal activity has been placed under particular scrutiny this year, after it hit 60 firms – PRS, Yamaha, Thomann, and Amazon among them – with cease and desist letters, in a bid to secure control of the rights of the Stratocaster body shape.

Corporate strategy aside, Fender has had a busy October, launching the overhauled American Professional range – which marked the first step towards resetting the Fender electric guitar lineups.