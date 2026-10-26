When you’re starting your guitar or bass playing journey, making sure you choose the right instrument is the most important first step to take. Especially when you’re on a budget, picking out a guitar that will help you learn your first riffs and licks – and not one that will put you off playing for good – is a delicate juggling act.

And it can be overwhelming, given the multitude of options on the market. There are so many shapes, sizes, scale lengths and specs to choose from. How do you know what’s right for you?

If you’re a beginner guitarist or bassist, or looking to help a friend or family member get started, Ibanez’s GIO Series has all bases covered.

Offering Ibanez quality and playability in a more affordable package, the GIO RG electrics start from just £229 and offer a range of colors, aesthetics and setups.

The GIO RG guitars offer a more metal-friendly body shape that will make upper fret access a breeze, with comfortable maple necks for navigating up and down the fretboard.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

There are dual humbuckers and HSH options on tap, as well as hardtail and tremolo models, catering to both sets of players who prioritise tuning stability, and those wanting to experiment with a whammy bar.

Classic Ibanez appointments such as Sharktooth inlays are also available, as are a range of finishes and top woods. Flamed and quilted maple, as well as Poplar Burl, are joined by standard tops that come in Deep Dusk Burst Flat, Walnut Flat, Aqua Burst and more.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The GIO RG bass range follows the same precedent, starting from just £209. Each and every RG GIO instrument undergoes a rigorous QC process so players know the guitar is going to arrive in great condition and ready to play.

To find out more, head over to Ibanez.